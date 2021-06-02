$151.97 Million in Sales Expected for Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce $151.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $156.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. Oil States International reported sales of $146.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $609.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $641.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $739.79 million, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $815.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oil States International.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oil States International from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSE OIS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $460.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.96. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 64,740 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Oil States International by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oil States International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.