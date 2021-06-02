15,583 Shares in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Gold Fields by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

