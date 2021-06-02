-$16.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($20.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($14.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($56.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($45.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($29.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $919.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.