-$16.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce ($16.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($20.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($14.25). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($14.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($58.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($61.43) to ($56.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($45.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($55.65) to ($29.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $108.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $133.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $919.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.