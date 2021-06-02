16,000 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $52.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.