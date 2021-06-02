1,774 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Signature Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.