17,854 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after purchasing an additional 951,910 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,950,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,259,000 after acquiring an additional 101,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.55.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.