1,790 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $68.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

