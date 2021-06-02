$185.11 Million in Sales Expected for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will post sales of $185.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.47 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $175.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full year sales of $742.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $742.78 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $759.73 million, with estimates ranging from $747.24 million to $772.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $38.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.60%.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,588,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,702,000 after acquiring an additional 379,024 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,998,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,704,000 after acquiring an additional 467,499 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,375,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,685,000 after acquiring an additional 699,077 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

