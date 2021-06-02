1inch (1INCH) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $108.99 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $575.88 million and $108.99 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch coin can currently be bought for $3.44 or 0.00009241 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00081597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00020961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.83 or 0.01029429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.98 or 0.09607838 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00052140 BTC.

1inch (1INCH) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2020. 1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,579,353 coins. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/# . 1inch’s official Twitter account is @1inchExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The independent board of the 1inch Foundation has released 1INCH, a governance and utility token. The 1inch Foundation intends to support the adoption of the 1INCH token via the permissionless and decentralized 1inch Network.The 1INCH token will be used to govern all 1inch Network protocols, taking governance in the DeFi space to a new level. Instant governance is a new kind of governance where the community can participate, benefit and vote for specific protocol settings without any barrier to entry. The key feature of the 1inch Liquidity Protocol version 2 is the price impact fee. This is a fee that grows with price slippage to ensure that liquidity providers and 1INCH token stakers earn significantly more on volatility. “

