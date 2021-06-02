1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.04 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $51,131.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.78 or 0.00213855 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

