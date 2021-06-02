1irstcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.11 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $21.11 million and $49,475.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000790 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000571 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 62.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00195348 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

