$2.02 EPS Expected for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.37. Baidu posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $8.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CLSA dropped their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.98. 165,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,838. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,835,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in Baidu by 949.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 289,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,978,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

