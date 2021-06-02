$2.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the highest is $3.13. Lear posted earnings of ($4.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $13.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.64 to $19.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $6,042,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Lear by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA opened at $198.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $199.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.