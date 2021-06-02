20,121 Shares in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

