20,121 Shares in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.