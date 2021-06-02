21,040 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 101,110 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

MGY stock opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

