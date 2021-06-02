$22.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $22.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $18.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $91.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.16 billion to $91.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $96.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.45 billion to $96.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F M Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.