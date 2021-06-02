228 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.39.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

