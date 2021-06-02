$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report sales of $24.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.90 million and the highest is $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $12.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $391,443.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,259 shares of company stock worth $6,716,907. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 410,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,279. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sharps Compliance has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

