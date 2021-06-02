$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce $244.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $251.47 million. Groupon reported sales of $395.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Groupon has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,301,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $16,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 2,995.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 420,252 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $12,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

