2,500 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Acquired by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 419,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 59,090 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 381.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.73.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $134.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

