$27.40 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post sales of $27.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the lowest is $27.30 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

HBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 5,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.09 million, a P/E ratio of -66.36 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

