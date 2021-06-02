$285.30 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $285.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $290.50 million. Globant posted sales of $182.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Grupo Santander began coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.79 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $130.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

