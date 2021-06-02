$29.32 Million in Sales Expected for The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. The First of Long Island posted sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 0.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 141,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

FLIC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,481. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $524.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.90.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

