29,446 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 29,446 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in MasTec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in MasTec by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,839 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MasTec stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,672. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

