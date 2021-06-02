$3.03 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 639%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

