$3.03 EPS Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Brokerages expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to report earnings of $3.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.16. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 639%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.98 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.