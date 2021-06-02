$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to post sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.95 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $535.16. 6,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,121. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $401.65 and a 12-month high of $568.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

