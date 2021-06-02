$3.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will report earnings of $3.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.75. Roper Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $14.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $16.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,133,000 after buying an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,983,000 after purchasing an additional 386,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after purchasing an additional 26,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,264. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.01. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

