$3.97 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 to $4.53. Celanese posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.30. 4,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Celanese has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,691,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,262,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 27,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

