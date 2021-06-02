$300.56 Million in Sales Expected for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report sales of $300.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.68 million and the lowest is $296.00 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $261.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

