3,156 Shares in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

