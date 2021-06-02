$316.54 Million in Sales Expected for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will report $316.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $318.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $314.70 million. Hancock Whitney posted sales of $311.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

HWC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,714. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

