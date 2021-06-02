$32.56 Million in Sales Expected for CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce sales of $32.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.62 million to $34.13 million. CareCloud reported sales of $19.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $134.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $136.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

CareCloud stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,907. CareCloud has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $123.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16.

In related news, Director Anne Busquet sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $436,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,450.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,180 shares of company stock worth $1,134,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTBC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

