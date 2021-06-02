35,304 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NYSE EGO traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 31,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,461. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

