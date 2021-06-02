3,554 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ETN opened at $146.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.32. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $82.44 and a 12 month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,697.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,126 shares of company stock worth $3,520,706 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

