36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.
KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92.
36Kr Company Profile
