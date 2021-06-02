36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative net margin of 71.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.29%.

KRKR opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. 36Kr has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

