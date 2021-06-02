38,849,947 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 38,849,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Snap accounts for 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Snap by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 351,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,614,000 after acquiring an additional 183,798 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.72. 344,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,008,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $94.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.44 and a beta of 1.26. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $107,393.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,889,780.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Huber Research raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

