$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will post sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.63 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.97 billion to $20.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

LHX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.91. 8,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,140. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

