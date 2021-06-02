4,390 Shares in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $271.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.36.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). Sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIGR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

