$443.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $443.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.77 million and the lowest is $435.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.43.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.