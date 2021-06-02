$443.48 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post $443.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $451.77 million and the lowest is $435.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $420.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $214.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.43.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

