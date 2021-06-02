$456.57 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) to announce $456.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.64 million and the lowest is $454.50 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $406.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACC stock traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $454.75. 861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,344. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.45. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $266.74 and a 12-month high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.