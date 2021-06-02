$461.21 Million in Sales Expected for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to post sales of $461.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $430.05 million to $503.54 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.69. 7,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,403. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $71.44 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,569 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter.

Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

