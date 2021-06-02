4,612 Shares in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,612 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in U.S. Concrete by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,112,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

USCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $974.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

