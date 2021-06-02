5,000 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,527 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 78,992 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after acquiring an additional 224,443 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 252,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

FSTA stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.