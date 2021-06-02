5,463 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

