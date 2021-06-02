5,502 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in G. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth $20,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Genpact by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 40,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $90,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,404,347 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

Genpact stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

