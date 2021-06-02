5,656 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,811,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $174,651,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 72,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 467,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRP shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

TRP opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $51.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

