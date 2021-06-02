6,518 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 468.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 139,545 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,995 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,547,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $256.96 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.38.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

