699,700 Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 699,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

WRB stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,447. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.