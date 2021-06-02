$880.82 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report $880.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.10 million to $943.90 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $694.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.64.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $332.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,188.79 and a beta of 1.30. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $172.88 and a 52-week high of $338.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

