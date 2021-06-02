8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 million-$143.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.26 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGHT. Bank of America began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get 8X8 alerts:

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. 7,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,495. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 1,037 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $25,292.43. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $416,421 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.